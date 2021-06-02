Infinix Note 10 series arriving in India on June 7

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 11:42 am

Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro to debut in India on June 7

Infinix is all set to launch its latest Note 10 and Note 10 Pro smartphones in India on June 7. As per the official teaser, they will be available via Flipkart. To recall, the Infinix Note 10 series was recently launched in the global markets. The handsets come with a 90Hz display, up to four rear cameras, and MediaTek Helio processors.

Do you have what it takes to #OutplayTheRest? Something noteworthy coming up. Stay tuned. 🔥⚡ pic.twitter.com/ocz2gf8Vsh — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) June 1, 2021

Design and display

The phones bear a Full-HD+ display

The Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets have a 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. They are offered in 7-degree Purple, Black, Nordic Secret (Note 10 Pro), and Emerald Green (Note 10) color variants.

Camera

They sport a 16MP selfie camera

The Infinix Note 10 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. The Note 10 Pro has a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP monochrome snapper. For selfies, the duo offers a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

The handsets boot XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The standard model offers 18W fast-charging, while the Pro version supports 33W fast-charging.

Information

Infinix Note 10 series: Pricing and availability

Infinix will announce the official pricing details of the Note 10 series in India at the June 7 launch event. For reference, in the global markets, the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro start at $200 (approximately Rs. 14,650) and $260 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively.