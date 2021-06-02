Samsung Galaxy A22 4G's support page goes live, launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 12:34 am

Support page for Galaxy A22 4G goes live

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A22 smartphone in the coming weeks. The handset is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants. In the latest development, the support page for the Galaxy A22 4G (model number SM-A25F/DSN) has gone live on the company's Russian website. Previous reports have revealed that it will come with an AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

It will sport a 60Hz HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a quad camera module. The device is expected to bear a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 48MP main sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is tipped to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP shooters. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G: Pricing

Samsung will announce the official pricing details of the Galaxy A22 4G at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. However, going by the leaked specifications, it is likely to start at around Rs. 12,000.