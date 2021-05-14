This is how Samsung Galaxy A22 will look like

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy A22 smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, 91mobiles has revealed the design and key specifications of the 4G and 5G variants of the handset. Both the models will come with a 6.4-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek chipset. A previous report had revealed that the Galaxy A22 5G will support 15W fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The 5G model shall sport an LCD panel

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and up to quad cameras on the back. They will house an in-display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, respectively. The A22 4G shall bear a 60Hz, 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED screen while the A22 5G will get a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ LCD display. They will be offered in four colors.

Cameras

There will be a 13MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G will offer a quad rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary lens, and two 2MP shooters. The 5G variant will sport a triple-lens rear camera system, including a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP secondary lens, and 2MP tertiary camera. Up front, the duo will pack a 13MP selfie shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, they will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G are tipped to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 and Dimensity 700 chipset, respectively, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both the handsets will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G: Pricing

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G. However, considering their specifications, the range should start at around Rs. 15,000.