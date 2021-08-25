Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's promotional poster spotted in India

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G to debut in India soon

Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in the UK last week. Now, a promotional poster of the handset has been spotted in India, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch screen, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 25W fast-charging support. Here's more.

It sports a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G measures 159.9x75.1x8.4mm and weighs 189 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features an IP67-rated built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it packs a body-colored rectangular camera bump. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in White, Mint, Violet, and Black colors.

The phone offers a 64MP rear camera setup

The quad cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G include a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Pricing and availability

In UK, the Galaxy A52s 5G carries a price-tag of £409 (roughly Rs. 41,700) for the 6GB/128GB variant. Its India pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of its launch.