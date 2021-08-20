Vivo Y21, with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, launched in India

Vivo Y21 smartphone is available in India in two color options

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Y21, in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,990 and is offered in two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. However, at present, only the 128GB variant is up for grabs via Vivo's e-store and partner retailers. The device has an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a Helio P35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Vivo Y21 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.26x76.08x8.00mm and weighs 182 grams. It is available in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y21 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y21 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y21: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y21 costs Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB/128GB variant. The latter is currently available for purchase via Vivo India's official website and leading e-commerce platforms. The 64GB storage version will be available from August 20 onwards.