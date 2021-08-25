Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Google Play Console

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 07:37 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's key specifications confirmed via Google Play Console listing

Samsung seems to be gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest update, the handset has been spotted on Google Play Console, corroborating the previously leaked specifications. It is said to offer a Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with wired and wireless fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will sport a 6.4-inch screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a Galaxy S21-like 'Contour Cut' camera housing. It will sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It shall have a 32MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 32MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, there will be a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11

The Samsung S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The handset should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are unknown as of now. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.