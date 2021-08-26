JioPhone Next's pre-booking in India will start next week

Reliance, in collaboration with Google, is all set to launch the JioPhone Next smartphone in India on September 10. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that pre-bookings for the handset will start from next week. It was unveiled in June this year and is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display, two cameras in total, and a Snapdragon 215 processor. Here are more details.

It will sport an HD+ display

There will be a power button and a volume rocker on the side on JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next will sport a conventional design with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it will have a pill-shaped camera unit. The right side of the frame will have the power and volume buttons. The device shall have a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a pixel density of 293ppi.

The phone might bear an 8MP front camera

The JioPhone Next is rumored to be equipped with a 13MP sensor on the rear with support for Augmented Reality filters. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front-facing camera is expected.

It will pack a 2,500mAh battery

The JioPhone Next will be backed by a Snapdragon 215 processor, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 (Go edition), house a 2,500mAh battery, and offer features like automatic reading-aloud of text and language translation. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a headphone jack.

JioPhone Next: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the JioPhone Next will be announced on September 10. However, it will likely be up for pre-bookings starting next week and is tipped to cost Rs. 3,499.