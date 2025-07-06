The BSE benchmark Sensex also fell 626 points

Market cap of India's top 6 firms down ₹70,326cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:12 pm Jul 06, 202501:12 pm

The combined market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has witnessed a massive erosion of ₹70,325.5 crore last week. The decline comes amid a bearish trend in equities and was led by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The BSE benchmark Sensex also fell 626.01 points or 0.74% during the same period, contributing to the downward trend in market valuations for these firms.