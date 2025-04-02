What's the story

Madhapur, a tiny village in Gujarat's Bhuj, has been crowned Asia's richest village.

Though it has a population of a mere 32,000 people, it has a staggering fixed deposit of over ₹7,000 crore!

The strange financial phenomenon is mainly because of its large non-resident Indian (NRI) population, a demographic that makes up 65% of its population.

Most of them are settled in Africa, the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.