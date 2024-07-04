In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex closed at 80,050 points, with Nifty settling above 24,300.

Top gainers included NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO, while HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises saw declines.

In global markets, the Shanghai Composite Index and NASDAQ saw gains, while the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei declined.

The Indian rupee appreciated slightly against the US dollar, and fuel prices remained steady in Delhi and Mumbai. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.71% to end at 15,976 points

Sensex closes at 80,050 points, Nifty settles above 24,300 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Jul 04, 202404:03 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the stock market ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 80,049.67 points after opening at a fresh record high of 80,300. Meanwhile, the Nifty stood at 24,302.15 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 113.75 points, or 0.71%, to close at 15,976.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Market result

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 1.37%, 1.09%, and 0.72%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and ICICI Bank, which climbed 2.75%, 2.63%, and 2.53%, respectively. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.3%, 2.06%, and 1.47%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.84% to settle at 2,957.57 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 18,028.28 points while the Nikkei declined to 40,913.65 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.88% to 18,188.3 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.04% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.04% to close at ₹83.5 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at ₹72,373, the silver futures closed at ₹89,842. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $83.35 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained steady on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is available at ₹103.43 per liter.