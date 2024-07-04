Sensex closes at 80,050 points, Nifty settles above 24,300 mark
On Thursday, the stock market ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 80,049.67 points after opening at a fresh record high of 80,300. Meanwhile, the Nifty stood at 24,302.15 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 113.75 points, or 0.71%, to close at 15,976.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 1.37%, 1.09%, and 0.72%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and ICICI Bank, which climbed 2.75%, 2.63%, and 2.53%, respectively. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.3%, 2.06%, and 1.47%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.84% to settle at 2,957.57 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 18,028.28 points while the Nikkei declined to 40,913.65 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.88% to 18,188.3 points.
INR goes up 0.04% against US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.04% to close at ₹83.5 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at ₹72,373, the silver futures closed at ₹89,842. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $83.35 per barrel.
Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained steady on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is available at ₹103.43 per liter.