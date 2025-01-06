What's the story

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has underscored the importance of Ahmedabad and Mumbai in India's stock market.

The two cities contribute 80% of equity delivery trades in the country.

Kamath brought this fact to light in a recent post on X, saying "Essentially, the real money is with Gujjus." With this, he highlighted the financial strength of Gujarat's trading community.

Interestingly, despite their massive contribution to equity trades, Gujarat only accounts for 8% of India's total registered investors.