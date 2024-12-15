Summarize Simplifying... In short Danish Merchant, a key figure in Dawood Ibrahim's drug operations, was arrested in Mumbai following a lengthy police investigation.

The probe began with the arrest of a man found with drugs, leading to a chain of arrests that eventually implicated Merchant.

This isn't Merchant's first encounter with the law, having been previously arrested for drug-related activities, and he is also known for his family's ties to the underworld.

Merchant was arrested from Mumbai on Friday

Dawood Ibrahim's drug factory manager Danish Chikna arrested in Mumbai

By Snehil Singh 06:14 pm Dec 15, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Danish Merchant, aka Danish Chikna, a key aide of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested from Mumbai on Friday. The arrest was made in an ongoing investigation into drug operations allegedly run by Merchant for Dawood in Mumbai's Dongri area. Another associate involved in these operations, Kader Ghulam Sheikh, was also nabbed in the operation.

Investigation trail

Arrests follow months-long investigation by Mumbai Police

The arrests of Merchant and Sheikh are the result of a months-long investigation launched by the Mumbai Police. The probe started with the arrest of Mohammed Ashikur Sahidur Rahman near Marine Lines Station on November 8. Rahman was found with 144gm of drugs, which he later confessed to procuring from Rehan Shakeel Ansari in Dongri.

Drug trail

Subsequent arrests lead to Danish merchant

Following Rahman's confession, Ansari was arrested, and another 55gm of narcotics were seized. During interrogation, Ansari revealed that the drugs were supplied by Merchant and another associate, Qadir Fanta. This information prompted police to intensify their search for Merchant and Fanta, culminating in their arrest on December 13 in the Dongri area after a tip-off.

Past encounters

Merchant's history with drug-related activities

This isn't Merchant's first brush with the law over drug-related activities. In 2019, he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when the agency busted Dawood's drug factory in Dongri, seizing narcotics worth crores. He was also arrested by the NCB in 2021 for possessing 200gm of hashish and was involved in two drug-related cases after a probe into a drug laboratory in Mumbai.

Criminal lineage

Merchant's family ties to underworld

Reportedly, Merchant is the son of Yusuf Merchant, aka Yusuf Chikna. The senior Merchant was a Dongri-based gangster who was a part of the Dawood gang in the 1980s and 1990s. Merchant's name first came to light after the NCB busted the Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwala module in Dongri, South Mumbai, in 2021.