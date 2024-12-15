Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat, Mayur Tarapara, severed his own fingers to escape the intense pressure at his workplace, a diamond firm.

Tarapara, who earns ₹50,000 monthly as a computer operator, bought a knife, cut off his fingers, and discarded them along with the weapon.

Despite the extreme act, the police have decided not to press charges against him.

The police found no evidence of an attack or blood traces

Gujarat man chops off fingers to avoid work

By Snehil Singh 02:46 pm Dec 15, 202402:46 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Surat, a 32-year-old man confessed to having severed four fingers of his left hand. The man, identified as Mayur Tarapara, had earlier told the police that his fingers had mysteriously disappeared after he fainted on December 8 near Vedant Circle. However, the police found no evidence of an attack or blood traces at the scene, prompting further investigation.

Man admits to self-inflicted injuries

The Surat Crime Branch later learned that Tarapara had inflicted the injuries on himself. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhavesh Rozia confirmed this, stating, "Mayur Tarapara admitted to cutting off his own fingers." The investigation found that Tarapara was under immense pressure at work and felt he couldn't quit his job at Anabh Gems, a diamond firm owned by a relative.

Tarapara's detailed confession and police findings

Tarapara's confession detailed how he bought a knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singanpore and planned the act. On December 8, he went to Amroli Ring Road, where he severed his fingers and disposed them along with the knife. The police managed to recover three of the four fingers and the knife from separate bags on the basis of his admission.

No legal action against Tarapara

Tarapara's actions stemmed from extreme workplace stress and family pressure to stay employed. He earns ₹50,000 monthly as a computer operator and has two daughters. The police have decided against taking legal action against him. When asked by the media about his actions, Tarapara refused to comment, simply saying, "I don't know why I did it."