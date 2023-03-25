Politics

Rahul Gandhi to hold 1st presser today after MP disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference at 1:00 pm on Saturday, a day after his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha. The former Wayanad MP lost his Parliament membership after conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to PM Narendra Modi's surname. In his first comments after suspension on Friday, Gandhi said he was "fighting for the voice of India."

Gandhi sentenced to 2 years in jail

In 2019, during an election campaign in Karnataka, Gandhi said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Following his remarks, Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, sued him for defaming the whole Modi community. On Thursday, a Surat court sentenced Gandhi to a two-year prison term and granted him one-month bail.