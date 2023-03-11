Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reveals once inviting PM Modi to his show

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 11, 2023, 08:58 pm 3 min read

Kapil Sharma reveals that he once invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his show, and he did not reject his invitation

Kapil Sharma needs no introduction! He is the undisputed comedy king of the small screen and his celebrity talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), is a massive hit among the masses. Since 2016, Sharma has managed to keep fans entertained by inviting celebrities from different walks of life to the show. Recently, Sharma revealed he once even invited PM Narendra Modi to TKSS.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma started his career in the Punjabi TV industry and rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007).

After many successful stints, the multi-hyphenate star launched his own show—Comedy Nights with Kapil—in 2013, which in no time, became a huge success.

He later tried his hands at acting, too. His upcoming film Zwigato is one of the highly-anticipated projects of 2023.

PM Modi didn't reject Sharma's invitation to 'TKSS'

Recently, on Aaj Tak's Seedhi Baat show, Sharma was asked if he would ever like to invite PM Modi to TKSS. He replied, "When I met the prime minister...I asked him to pay a visit to my show someday." He revealed Modi did not reject his invitation, but rather said, "For now my oppositions are doing enough comedy, so will come someday later (sic)."

Remember Sharma's controversy-provoking drunk tweet to PM in 2016?

To recall, in 2016, Sharma caught headlines because of a tweet that read, "I am paying [Rs. 15cr] income tax from last [5 years] and still I have to pay [Rs. 5 lakh] bribe to [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] for making my office @narendramodi (sic)." Further, he questioned Modi if this was what achhe din meant. Later, he accepted that it was a drunk tweet.

Sharma talked about prolonged rough patch in life

On Seedhi Baat, Sharma also opened up about the struggles that he faced in recent times. He spoke at length about going through a suicidal phase in his life, too. The actor-comedian stated, "I felt like there is no one around for me...no one to help me. You don't even realize who is connected with you only for their benefits, especially for the artists."

Quick look at Sharma's upcoming project

Sharma is currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das. Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, it is slated to be released on Friday (March 17). Zwigato chronicles the life of a food delivery rider who grapples with the unforgiving world of ratings and shows his struggles to cope with his job in a post-pandemic world.