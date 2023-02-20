Politics

'Mogambo Khush Hua': Thackeray targets Shah over Shiv Sena row

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 20, 2023, 11:23 am 3 min read

Following the ECI order regarding Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the BJP on Sunday, accusing them of 'stealing' his father's legacy

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the Shiv Sena's name and symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction, ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, accusing it of "stealing" his father's legacy. He attacked PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, likening the latter to "Mogambo," the popular villain from the movie Mr. India.

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, Thackeray camp's Sanjay Raut accused the ruling BJP of "buying" the Sena's symbol and name from the Election Commission for Rs. 2,000 crore.

Once Thackeray's loyal commander, Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and formed a parallel faction to topple Thackeray's government in June 2022, claiming the party strayed away from the political path laid down by the founder, Bal Thackeray.

Shiv Sena saved Mumbai after 1993 blasts: Thackeray

Taking a dig at the BJP, Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks saved Mumbai during the serial blasts of 1993, when those talking of Hindutva now were nowhere to be seen. "Where was the 56-inch chest then? He was sweating," he said, referring to PM Narendra Modi. He said once people wore Modi masks at political rallies, but now Modi is after Bal Thackeray's mask.

Mogambos of today: Thackeray on Shah

Indirectly referring to Shah, who is currently in Maharashtra ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, Thackeray said Shah celebrated the ECI order after someone told him the Sena's name and symbol were "given to the slaves who came with us." Thackeray referred to Shah and his ilk as the "Mogambos" of today, who want people to fight amongst themselves so they can enjoy power.

Verdict in favor of thieves: Thackeray attacks Shinde

Thackeray called the ECI order a "good" thing since it "enraged the people." "They turned me out of my own house and the verdict went in the favor of thieves," he said, adding that this could happen to any party if allowed to continue. The Thackeray camp has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the ECI order. The case will be heard on Tuesday.

Who knows who's licking what: Thackeray reacts to Shah's statement

Shah earlier said that Thackeray fell at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's feet to become Maharashtra's CM. Reacting to the statement, Thackeray said, "How about when you were sitting with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed," referring to the former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in the 2015 alliance between the BJP and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) despite conflicting ideologies.