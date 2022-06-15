India

Terrorist involved in killing of bank manager neutralized in Kashmir

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 15, 2022, 11:41 am 2 min read

"Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in the recent killing of...Bank manager on 2/6/22 in Kulgam," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Kanjiular area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. One of the terrorists, identified as Jan Mohd. Lone, was involved in the killing of a bank manager on June 2. "Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in the recent killing of...bank manager on 2/6/22 in Kulgam," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Context Why does this story matter?

In May, news agency PTI had quoted the Army as saying that at least 168 terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

Nearly 75, including 21 foreign mercenaries, were killed in encounters with security forces this year.

Eleven terrorists were killed in encounters and 12 infiltration bids were foiled in the vicinity of the Line of Control in the past 11 months.

LeT terrorists Incriminating material and arms recovered

The other terrorist was identified as Tufail Ganai. The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police recovered incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including an AK47 rifle and a pistol. On Sunday, three other LeT terrorists were killed in the Pulwama district. One of them was identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in the killing of Reyaz Ahmad Thoker, a J&K Police officer, on May 13.

Information Bank manager was killed in his office

Vijay Kumar, the manager of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, was shot inside the bank premises on June 2. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. Kumar had recently joined his posting in Kulgam. He was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

Past incidents Spate of civilian killings in Kashmir Valley

The attack is among a spate of civilian killings in the Valley. On June 1, Farooq Sheikh was injured in a terror attack inside his home in Shopian. Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, was killed by terrorists outside a Kulgam school on May 31. Over the past two months, another civilian—a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat—and three off-duty policemen have been killed.

Security Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired security meeting

On June 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security meeting over the recent incidents of targeted killings in the union territory against Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals. The meeting was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, J&K top cop Dilbaug Singh, and R&AW chief Samant Goel.