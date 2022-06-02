Jammu and Kashmir: Bank manager from Rajasthan killed by terrorists
Terrorists gunned down a bank employee hailing from Rajasthan in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday. Vijay Kumar, the manager of the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, was shot inside the bank premises, police officials said. He later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Kumar had recently joined his posting in Kulgam.
"Terrorists fired upon a bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan," ANI quoted the J&K Police as saying. The area has been cordoned off by the security forced after the incident.
#WATCH | JK: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022
The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries.
(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI
The attack is among the spate of civilian killings in the Valley. On Wednesday, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh was injured in a terror attack inside his home in Shopian. Just two days ago, Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, was killed by terrorists outside a Kulgam school. Over the past two months, another civilian--including Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat--and three off-duty policemen were killed.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are likely to hold a meeting on Friday over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K in the past few days. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, among others are also expected to be a part of the meeting.
The top agenda of the meeting would be security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Quoting sources, News18 reported that every Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs gets a review on preparedness for the Yatra. On May 17, Shah also held a review meeting on various security issues and the Amarnath Yatra. Reportedly, Shah had directed security forces to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations proactively.