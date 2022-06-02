India

COVID-19: India logs 3,712 fresh cases, 5 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 02, 2022, 11:31 am 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Thursday reported over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 1,000 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 19,509, which accounts for 0.05% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,712 fresh cases and five more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meanwhile, both the active caseload and positivity rates also witnessed an increase on Thursday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,584 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,65,738 COVID-19 cases until Thursday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,641. With 2,584 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,20,394. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.84% and 0.67%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 1,081 new cases and 524 more recoveries on Wednesday. While Karnataka saw 178 new cases and 206 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 139 fresh infections and 52 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 368 new cases and 404 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 1,370 new cases and 630 recoveries on Wednesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 193 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Thursday morning, India administered over 193.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 89.01 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.16 crore people have received at least one dose. On Thursday alone, India administered around one lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 65,000 second doses and more than 12,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data 3.42 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.42 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Thursday, over 15,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 17,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.