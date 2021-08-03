Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at Shah for praising Adityanath

Yadav claimed that people have decided that in 2022, they are going to form the SP government and teach a lesson to those who flout their promises

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying it appears that he apparently forgot the devastation during the second wave of COVID-19 and women harassment in the state. "I don't understand for what the Prime Minister or the Home Minister praises the UP Chief Minister," Yadav said.

There was a lack of resources during COVID-19: Yadav

"During the period of coronavirus infection, there were a series of deaths because of which there was no place to burn the dead bodies in crematoriums," he said. "There was an acute shortage of beds, medicine, and treatment. Injections and life-saving medicines were available only in the black market. Due to lack of oxygen, people lost their lives," Yadav said.

Several rape incidents reported under BJP rule: Yadav

"There was devastation during the COVID-19 second wave," he added. Yadav wondered whether the Home minister while distributing a letter of appreciation to the Chief Minister forgot that there has been a flood of incidents of rape against women and girls under the BJP rule.

Robbery, kidnapping, murder have become everyday incidents: Yadav

"Robbery, kidnapping, murder have become everyday incidents and the task of deciding the life and death of a person today rests with criminals who are getting protection from powerful people. There is an atmosphere of hatred in the society and people are suffering," the SP chief said. Yadav said the BJP leadership knows the tricks of misleading people by making tall promises.

Now Shah has assumed the form of a prophet: Yadav

"The BJP leadership is adept at creating confusion by putting its stamp on works of the Samajwadi Party," he added. Referring to Shah, who visited Lucknow and Mirzapur on Sunday, he said, "Now the Union Home Minister has also assumed the form of a prophet."

People will form the SP government in 2022, Yadav claimed

"In a democracy, people form the government by voting, but Shah has predicted that the opposition should be ready for a crushing defeat in 2022 without even entering the election fray. This is called dictatorial mentality," he said. He claimed people have decided that in 2022, they are going to form the SP government and teach a lesson to those who flout their promises.