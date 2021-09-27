Seven Naxals killed in MP in last three years: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the MP police has killed seven Naxals and arrested three others in the last three years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said his government was working hard to curb the Naxal menace in the state and usher in development in rebel-hit areas. Speaking during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Chouhan also said that the state police has killed seven Naxals and arrested three others in the last three years.

Rs. 375cr spent on development in rebel-hit areas: Chouhan

A total of 12 lakh workers have been paid Rs. 802 crore in the Maoist-hit area in Madhya Pradesh during the last fiscal, Chouhan was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government. Chouhan said that Rs. 375 crore has been spent on developing infrastructure in the rebel-hit areas of the state over the last five years, it added.

Rs. 72cr spent on building roads in Naxal-affected districts: Chouhan

According to the Free Press Journal, Chouhan also said that 1,405 km of roads have been built in Naxal-affected districts under Madhya Pradesh Rural Connectivity Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at the cost of Rs. 72 crore. He also said that 2.74 lakh families have been connected with 23,113 women self-help groups in Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori districts.

Special focus on Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts

During the meeting, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also said that money was being spent on a large scale for the development, with a special focus on the tribal population in the Naxal-hit Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori districts.

Following chief ministers attended the meeting

Apart from Chouhan, the chief ministers who attended the meeting were Naveen Patnaik of Odisha, K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra, and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan skipped the meeting.

Fight against Maoists has reached its final phase: Shah

Addressing chief ministers, Shah said that the fight against the Maoists has now reached its final phase and needs to be accelerated and made decisive. Shah urged the chief ministers of Naxal-affected states to give priority to addressing the menace so that it can be eradicated within a year and sought a joint strategy to choke the flow of funds to the red ultras.