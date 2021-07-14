MP to reopen schools from July 26 with 50% capacity

Schools for Classes XI and XII, and colleges will be opened with 50% capacity

Schools for Classes XI and Classes XII in Madhya Pradesh will reopen with 50% capacity beginning July 26 and colleges from August 1, given a significant fall in the daily COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Chouhan made this announcement while dedicating a building of Vidya Bharati, a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to the people in Bhopal.

Details

Students have been sitting at home for many days: Chouhan

Chouhan said, "Students have been sitting at home for so many days now. Markets are open now and even the movement of people has started. Children are also visiting markets." "Therefore, the state government also feels that the schools should reopen from the week starting July 26. The Classes XI and XII will be started with half capacity," he added.

Quote

Classes will be held for each batch on alternate days

Chouhan said, "The classes will be held on alternate days for each batch of students. One batch of students will attend classes on the first day and another one the next day."

Classes

Decision on junior classes will be taken after August 15

"Initially, schools should run for four days a week and later for six days. If all goes well (considering the projected third wave of the pandemic) till August 15, then we will gradually resume other junior classes in schools," the CM said. Chouhan said that the state government has been preparing the strategy about reopening the schools while closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 situation

COVID-19 situation in MP is under control: Chouhan

Chouhan said that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is under control and the state government is preparing to brace for a possible third wave. He added that if people continue to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior, the government will start the process of reopening Classes IX and X, then Classes VI to VIII, and finally primary classes.

COVID-19 cases

Positivity rate across MP has decreased to 0.03%

Chouhan said the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has come down to around 20 per day and active cases in the state settled at around 250. The state reported 23 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two deaths, taking the tally of COVID-19 infections to 7,91,583 and COVID-19 death toll to 10,508. Notably, the positivity rate across the state has decreased to 0.03%.