Telangana is India's 'Afghanistan,' CM KCR its Taliban: YS Sharmila

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 19, 2023, 09:50 pm 3 min read

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) supremo YS Sharmila claimed on Sunday that Telangana was India's Afghanistan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was its Taliban. Speaking to the media in Mahabubabad, Sharmila called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief a tyrant and a dictator and also alleged that there is no Indian Constitution in the state, but only KCR's constitution there.

No Indian Constitution in Telangana: Sharmila

"He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution," YSRTP chief Sharmila was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. Sharmila, who is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, also added, "Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

Video of Sharmila's address on Sunday

#WATCH | He (Telangana CM KCR) is a dictator, he is a tyrant, there is no Indian Constitution in Telangana, there is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila pic.twitter.com/yAr8SyMT9h — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Sharmila earlier held for passing 'derogatory' remarks

Sharmila's remarks came after the Telangana Police detained her on Sunday for reportedly making inappropriate comments against the BRS's Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik on Saturday. The police moved the YSRTP chief from Mahabubabad to Hyderabad to avoid law and order issues in the town. During a public address, Sharmila reportedly attacked Naik for not fulfilling the promises he made to the local public.

Here's what Sharmila said about Naik

"You gave many promises to the people, which you have not fulfilled. If you are not fulfilling your promises, that means you are a kojja (castrate)," Sharmila said, referring to Naik, at a public meeting in Mahbubabad on Saturday. On the back of this, the BRS held a sit-in protest against the YSRTP leader in the district over her alleged derogatory remarks against Naik.

Aftermath of Sharmila's 'derogatory' remarks

BRS supporters took to the streets to show their anger against the YSTRP head by shouting "Go Back Sharmila" slogans and burning the party's hoardings. Sharmila has been charged under Section 3(1)r of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 504 (insult with an intention to trigger a breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police cancels permission for Sharmila's foot march

Following the incident, the cops also said they had revoked permission for Sharmila's statewide foot march, citing the law and order condition, as her statements triggered protests with BRS workers demanding action against her. Notably, the YSRTP chief's padayatra, which started from Chevella on October 20, 2021, has covered more than 3,800km and will clock 4,111km when she reaches Khammam district's Palair next month.

When Sharmila bought Telangana CM new pair of shoes

Earlier this month, Sharmila bought a pair of shoes for CM KCR and also challenged him to join her on her foot march for a day to understand the difficulties of the people. "I'm gifting this brand new pair of shoes (to KCR) to walk. This is as per your size...there is a bill to exchange in case it doesn't fit," Sharmila had said.

KCR should resign, make Dalit chief minister: Sharmila

"If in fact the farmers are reeling under poverty and there are problems, then KCR should resign and make a Dalit a chief minister like he promised," Sharmila said earlier in February.