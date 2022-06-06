India

Prophet Muhammed remarks: Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma soon

Prophet Muhammed remarks: Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma soon

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Jun 06, 2022, 07:33 pm 3 min read

Several cases have been registered against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra and Telengana.

The Mumbai Police on Monday said it will soon issue summons to the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in cases filed over her derogatory statements about Prophet Muhammed. Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey told ANI that she will be summoned to record her statement. Sharma recently sparked international outrage with her statements during a TV debate causing the BJP to suspend her.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after the BJP clarified its stand on the issue and took action against Sharma.

Following her remarks, several cases were filed against her in Maharashtra and Telangana.

However, Sharma on Sunday took back her words, saying she never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments.

Arab nations' outrage exploded on social media with trending hashtags and calls to boycott Indian goods.

Twitter Post What did Mumbai Police chief say?

Mumbai Police will soon send a summon to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the #Gyanvapi issue: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey pic.twitter.com/g08eSeQvSP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Cases Cases against Sharma in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad

Sharma's alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed had ignited protests from Muslim groups and countries. Several FIRs were registered against her in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. A complaint was also lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), following which a case was registered against her at the Kondhwa Police Station.

Reaction BJP faces backlash from Muslim countries

The BJP's move to suspend Sharma came in response to a protest from Gulf countries against the party. Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned India's ambassador to Tehran over an alleged "insult to the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show." Besides Iran, Qatar and Kuwait summoned India's ambassadors and handed over protest notes in response to the BJP leader's contentious remarks against the Prophet.

Details Sharma withdraws her statement

Following the uproar, Sharma tweeted on Sunday, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. "It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings." To recall, protests were held by Muslim organizations calling for action against her. Sharma had also been charged with infringing on religious emotions in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Remarks What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammed's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.