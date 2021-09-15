UNHCR: 736 Afghans recorded for new registration in India

UN refugee agency said it's in constant dialogue with the government on matters pertaining to Afghan nationals

A total of 736 Afghans were recorded for new registration from August 1 to September 11, the UNHCR said, adding that it is scaling up its capacity to meet increasing requests for registration and assistance of Afghans in India. UN refugee agency said it is in constant dialogue with the government on matters pertaining to Afghans, including issuance and extensions of visas and assistance.

Record

Total 43,157 persons in India of concern to UNHCR

According to the data, the total number of persons of concern to UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) in India stands at 43,157. Among them, 15,559 refugees and asylum seekers are from Afghanistan. "From August 1 until September 11, 736 Afghans were recorded by UNHCR for new registration," the UN body said in a statement.

Registrations

Among those who've approached the UNHCR are Afghan individuals who have newly arrived in 2021, those seeking to reopen previously closed asylum cases, students, businessmen, or people on medical or other types of visas who are unable to go back due to the current situation in Afghanistan. The UNHCR said it's scaling up its capacity to meet increasing requests for Afghans' registrations in India.

Quote

UNHCR is increasing humanitarian response program for new arrivals

"UNHCR is increasing its humanitarian response program for vulnerable new arrivals from Afghanistan. Basic assistance such as food, cash-based assistance, and core relief items are being provided to the most vulnerable new arrivals from Afghanistan and those already in India," the UN body said.

Other details

Additional 24/7 helplines were established to answer queries: UNHCR

"Additional 24/7 helplines were established to answer queries round the clock and direct engagement with Afghan communities scaled up. Over 130 calls are received per day, mainly enquiring about assistance and registration," it said. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of US forces.