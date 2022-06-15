India

Madhya Pradesh: Maid seen bashing two-year-old child, arrested

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 15, 2022, 09:50 pm 2 min read

The accused maid has been arrested and charged under section 308 of the IPC.

In a disturbing incident, police in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh apprehended a domestic maid who used to cruelly beat up a two-year-old child when the child's parents went out to work. The heinous abuse meted out to the helpless child was caught on CCTV camera. The baby's nasty caregiver used to slap, hit, and drag him on a daily basis.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

Four months ago, the family engaged Rajni Chaudhary, a Chaman Nagar local, to look after their child. The parents would make food around 11:00 am and depart for work, giving Rajni the opportunity to beat the helpless child. When the child became increasingly unwell, the parents were dubious. Later the doctor informed them that their child had intestinal swelling and may be tortured.

Case Accused woman charged under IPC Section 308

As per officials, the parents recently reviewed the CCTV footage and were outraged to find the maid's inhumane treatment of their child. They said the parents immediately went to the Madhotaal police station and filed an FIR against Rajni. The woman was later apprehended at her residence and charged under Section 308 of the IPC.

Outrage Incident triggers widespread outrage after video went viral

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a video of the event went viral on social media, eliciting significant indignation and response from netizens. Meanwhile, authorities stated that the parents were entirely oblivious of the maid's actions. The couple admitted to authorities that they had no idea the lady would abuse their innocent child in this manner after they hired her.

A woman attendent Rajni Choudhary in MP's Gwalior inhumanly thrashing a 2-YO toddler in a CCTV footage.



On parents' complaint, Police arrested her after lodging an FIR against at Madhotal Police station of Jabalpur. @newsclickin pic.twitter.com/qj3GgArMVu — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) June 14, 2022