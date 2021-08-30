Fake death certificates case: MP government suspends three employees

Three employees of the Madhya Pradesh government were suspended and an FIR was registered against them in connection with the alleged withdrawal of money under a state scheme meant for construction workers by using fake death certificates of at least 23 villagers in Chhindwara district, as per an official order. The order was issued by Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Sunday.

Information

Following officers have been suspended

As per the order, three employees of the Panchayat Department, including Bohnakhedi village's Panchayat secretary Rakesh Chandel, Gram Rojgar Sahayak Sanjay Choure, and Panchayat Coordination Officer Sunil Andhwan, who are responsible for the approval and verification of the beneficiaries, have been suspended.

FIR

The probe had been ordered on Saturday

"Following the complaint lodged by the Janpad Panchayat CEO, an FIR was registered against Chandel, Choure and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (cheating), Section 465 (forgery), Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy)," Chourai Police Station in-charge Shashi Vishwakarma said on Monday. "The state government on Saturday ordered a probe in the case," Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said.

Death certificates

106 death certificates were issued in village in two years

Patel, who is the Minister in charge of Chhindwara, had earlier stated that the death certificates of 23 persons, who are still alive, were issued in Bohnakhedi village and money was withdrawn in their name under a scheme. Notably, according to officials, a total of 106 death certificates were issued during the past two years in Bohnakhedi village with a population of 2,800.

Further details

Amount of Rs. 2L each was withdrawn using fake certificates

Meanwhile, officials said that prima facie, an amount of Rs. two lakh each was withdrawn using fake death certificates of 23 people under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) rules. In the case of normal deaths, an ex gratia of Rs. two lakh is paid to the dependents of the deceased construction worker under these rules.