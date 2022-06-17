India

Hyderabad: Woman sexually assaulted by friend after birthday party

Police have booked the accused under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.

Police have arrested a man in Hyderabad, Telangana, for sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman at her home. According to police, the accused had invited the victim to a birthday celebration at an expensive pub in Jubilee Hills, as per TOI. The incident came just a few weeks after a juvenile girl was gang-raped in an SUV in the same Jubilee Hills area.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

As per reports, the incident occurred after the woman and her friend returned to her home in Pragathi Nagar following the party. On Monday, she had gone to a birthday celebration at a pub after finishing her work. Later, the friend offered to drive her home, and she accepted. After a conversation at her place, the friend left and she fell asleep.

Official Friend returns to commit crime

According to the police, she fell asleep at about 5:00 am, but later felt uncomfortable under pressure with strong pain in her private region at 6:15 am. She woke up to see the friend, who had previously left, thrusting himself on her. "Despite resistance, the accused assaulted her, and threatened to keep her mouth shut," said an official from Bachupally.

Action Accused booked under Sections 376 and 506

After the ordeal, the victim began contacting her co-workers from the washroom for help, as per the police. The accused saw her making calls, and fled the scene. Based on the victim's allegation on Wednesday, Bachupally police charged her friend under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC). The accused was later arrested.

History Details about recent case in Jubilee Hills

Last month, Hyderabad city hogged the headlines following the gang-rape of a minor girl. The 17-year-old victim, who was returning home from a party in a pub in Jubilee Hills, was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three minors, inside an Innova car in Telangana's Hyderabad on May 28. Police have been investigating the case and several arrests have already been made.