The counting of votes to announce the winner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls began today at 8 am. Despite a high-pitched campaign — BJP's top leader Amit Shah sought votes — the voter turnout was poor on Tuesday with merely 46.55% people raising their electoral voices. TRS, led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is hoping poor turnout would be beneficial for it.

Importance Why have municipal polls garnered so much attention?

The GHMC polls are important as they have a direct impact on the Assembly elections. As per reports, 24 Assembly segments are a part of GHMC limits. In the previous 2016 elections, TRS won 99 of the 150 wards. BJP is hoping these elections rewrite a new chapter for its South India's prospects. The saffron party has merely two MLAs in the 119-seated Assembly.

BJP's campaign Eyeing a change, BJP sent national leaders to seek votes

The recent victory in the Dubbak Assembly constituency bolstered BJP's hopes, prompting it to fight the municipal polls with as much vigor as it contests Lok Sabha elections. General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who was the in-charge of Bihar (which BJP won recently), was tasked with preparing for the polls. Bigwigs like Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, and Smriti Irani sought votes.

Statement Shah claimed BJP will free Hyderabad from "Nizam culture"

During electioneering, Shah claimed his party would change Hyderabad for the better. "We're going to free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India here. We want to build Hyderabad into a modern city, free from the shackles of Nizam culture," he said, unsurprisingly, sparking a controversy. Responding to him, the grandson of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan said politicians shouldn't spew unnecessary negative narrative.

Quote Nawab's kin dismissed statements, called them "political gimmick"

"These politicians cannot change the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb which has been a part of the culture of the people of Hyderbad for centuries. My grandfather respected all religions and united them during his regime," said the grandson Nawab Najaf Ali Khan.

War of words In municipal polls, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas were also discussed

Shah also launched a sharp attack at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also the MP from Hyderabad. He asked the former to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas must be evicted and then witness what the Central government does. Owaisi, not being the one to keep quiet, asked why would the country's home minister "seek permission" from an MP.

Details KCR asked Hyderabad residents to reject "divisive forces"

During campaigning, KCR told residents of Hyderabad to fight against "divisive forces." "Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc...Are we going to allow it? Are we going to lose our peace?" the Chief Minister asked. KT Rama Rao, the Municipal Administration Minister, framed the campaign for TRS. And Congress' campaign was led by the state President N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Results BJP was leading in postal ballots when counting started