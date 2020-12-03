With its eye on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come up with plans to reach out to 10 million households. The move follows the ruling Trinamool Congress' (TMC) announcement on Monday, where it had launched an outreach program called 'Duare Sarkar', which translates to "government at the doorstep." Here are more details.

Details BJP plans 'Aar Noy Anyay' drive on December 5

"Just like the TMC-led government has launched an outreach program, Duare Sarkar, BJP workers will also reach more than 10 million households on December 5," the West Bengal BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Ghosh said that the BJP's counter drive has been named 'Aar Noy Anyay', which translates to "no more injustice."

Plan BJP aims to highlight Bengal government's alleged corruption

As part of its drive, BJP workers will reportedly visit households, distribute leaflets about the TMC government's alleged corrupt activities, and highlight how the people were allegedly deprived of availing central schemes including the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Party leaders have already started holding meetings to discuss how they can manage to execute visits to 10 million households simultaneously Saturday noon.

Information 'Aar Noy Anyay' campaign's first phase was launched in March

This is the BJP's second phase of the 'Aar Noy Anyay' campaign. The first phase was also a counter to the Mamata Banerjee-led government's other outreach program—'Didi ke Bolo'. The campaign was launched when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state in March.

Duare Sarkar With 'Duare Sarkar', TMC plans to connect with people

The TMC has launched a massive outreach drive over the next two months with an aim to highlight around a dozen government programs. Between December 1 and January 28, over four camps would be set up in every village and civic body across 344 blocks. Officials will help people to access various government facilities including MGNREGA, job cards, health cards, caste certificates, etc.

Quote Already 5.4 lakh people have come to camps: Sovandeb Chatterjee