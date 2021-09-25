Quad leaders denounce use of 'terrorist proxies' in South Asia

The Quad leaders reaffirmed that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country

Leaders of the Quad countries, the US, India, Australia, and Japan, have denounced the use of "terrorist proxies" in South Asia, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, as they emphasized the importance of denying any support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks. Here's more about it.

Quad summit

Will deepen counter-terrorism cooperation in South Asia: Joint Statement

In a joint statement issued after their first in-person Quad summit, US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison said they will closely coordinate their diplomatic, economic, and human-rights policies toward Afghanistan and will deepen their counter-terrorism and humanitarian cooperation in South Asia. The summit was held at the White House on Friday.

Joint statement

Afghan territory should not be used to threaten anyone: Statement

"We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasize the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks," the joint statement said. The Quad leaders reaffirmed that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

Support

Human rights of all Afghans should be respected: Statement

They also reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. We stand together in support of Afghan nationals, and call on the Taliban to provide safe passage to any person wishing to leave Afghanistan, and to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities are respected, the joint statement said.

Discussions

Afghanistan, US accused Islamabad of providing safe haven to militants

Pakistan's neighbors, including Afghanistan, and the US have long accused Islamabad of providing safe haven and support to militants, a charge denied by it. Prime Minister Morrison later told reporters that their discussions around security began with Afghanistan, and particularly focusing on how they can continue to help people who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Other details

Modi was first leader to address first in-person Quad gathering

In addition, they also discussed how they can become part of their humanitarian programs and holding the Taliban to account to ensure that they can leave safely. Modi was the first leader invited by host President Biden to address the first in-person Quad gathering in the East Room of the White House.