Thackeray moves SC against governor inviting Shinde to form government

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form the state government on June 30. The development comes a week after Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister. With Shinde's arrival last month, the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration fell in the state.

With Shinde already forming the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the Shiv Sena, the organization that Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray had founded.

Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's CM on June 30 with the support of 40 Sena MLAs and the BJP.

Notably, with 106 MLAs, the BJP is currently the single-largest party in the 287-member Assembly.

As per The Quint, the Thackeray-led Sena group has also contested the election of the Assembly speaker as well as the floor test that established the rebel camp's majority in the SC. It has claimed the floor test was unlawful since 16 dissident MLAs who voted were facing disqualification. Meanwhile, the apex court has numerous other petitions on Maharashtra's political crisis on its docket.

The Shinde camp also moved the top court earlier with its plea against the disqualification notices that he and 15 other Sena MLAs who supported him had been served. Shinde's revolt unfolded about two weeks ago when he went to Gujarat's Surat with some of the supporting MLAs. Later, the strength of the rebel faction kept growing in the following days.

After being sworn in as the CM, Shinde proved the majority in the Assembly earlier this week. Later, the Thackeray camp appealed to the SC against the appointment of a new Sena whip from Shinde's faction. The decision was taken by the new Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The SC scheduled it for consideration on July 11 alongside other pending petitions on the Maharashtra turmoil.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, who was part of the MVA government through his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), recently took a dig at the governor. He was implying that Governor Koshyari did something unusual during the Shinde's oath-taking ceremony. "I have been a part of many swearing-in ceremonies but never had any governor offer me sweets, and give me bouquets," Pawar earlier said.