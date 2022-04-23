Politics

Maharashtra: Hanuman Chalisa row reaches CM's residence; check details here

Maharashtra: Hanuman Chalisa row reaches CM's residence; check details here

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 23, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Mumbai police had earlier served notice to the MLA-MP couple under CrPc Section 149.

Security outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra house, Matoshree, was put on high alert after two lawmakers threatened to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" there on Saturday. The warning came last week from Badnera independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, prompting the Mumbai Police to beef up security outside the CM's residence. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hanuman Chalisa controversy is the latest one brewing in Maharashtra after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded loudspeakers be removed from mosques.

He had given an ultimatum to the state government to remove such loudspeakers citing "noise pollution."

He had even threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if the government failed to meet his demands.

Police action Police served notice to the couple

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police reportedly stationed a large number of personnel outside the CM's house for security reasons. The road leading to Thackeray's Matoshree was also barricaded. Earlier, the police had also handed the Ranas a notice under CrPC Section 149, requesting them not to disrupt the law and order situation. Section 149 allows authorities to take measures to avoid a cognizable offense.

Quote Why did the couple plan to protest?

MLA Rana told the media that he had demanded that the Maharashtra chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state." However, Thackeray allegedly refused to do so.

Warning Uddhav Saheb has forgotten Hindutva: MLA Rana

"Uddhav Saheb has forgotten Hindutva, the ideology on which he sought votes and got seats (for his party). He has forgotten the teachings of Balasaheb," MLA Rana earlier told reporters. "So, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree at 9:00 am on Saturday to remind the CM of Balasaheb's teachings. We will go peacefully and will not cause any inconvenience to Mumbaikars," he added.

Facebook Post Video shared by MLA Rana on Facebook

Sena Shiva Sena workers protest outside Ranas' residence

Meanwhile, Thackeray-led Shiv Sena members on Saturday staged a protest outside the Ranas' Mumbai residence to oppose their plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa. In a video posted on the MLA's Facebook page, the couple claimed cops weren't allowing them to venture outside. "Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains," MLA Rana claimed.