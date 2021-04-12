Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 09:55 am

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported more than 63,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Amid the state's battle with COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting yesterday to chalk out a plan. The Shiv Sena leader will hold several meetings in the next two days before he announces the decision on complete lockdown, reports claimed. Here's more.

Situation How bad is the situation in Maharashtra?

Yesterday, Pune logged as many as 12,590 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. It was followed by the capital Mumbai that added 9,989 fresh cases to its tally and 58 deaths. With 6,791 cases, Nagpur reported its biggest single-day spike; 34 people succumbed to coronavirus-linked complications there. Thane's Sunday coronavirus tally stood at 2,870 cases Nashik's at 3,332 cases.

What happened Maharashtra may not use the term 'lockdown'

During the CM's meeting with the COVID-19 task force yesterday, the possibility of a lockdown was discussed. The Maharashtra government may not use the term lockdown to avoid panic, reports News18. A detailed discussion on overburdened health infrastructure and coordination with the Centre took place. Thackeray directed the administrative machinery to focus on medical facilities and oxygen supply, once stricter rules are enforced.

Discussion Some members believed lockdown may not help at this stage

Separately, a TOI report claimed that some members of the task force didn't favor imposing a complete lockdown, arguing that it may not yield the desired results at this stage. It was suggested to shut districts where the healthcare infrastructure is nearing collapse. It was also advised to introduce hefty fines for those violating coronavirus-linked norms. Thackeray pondered whether the lockdown must be imposed for eight or 15 days.

Statement Decision on lockdown will be taken after April 14: Minister

Health Minister Rajesh Tope, of the Nationalist Congress Party, revealed that an appropriate decision on lockdown will be taken after April 14. "Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," he said.

Vaccines Thackeray will flag vaccine shortage issue with PM Modi again