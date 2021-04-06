Patients at a Pune hospital were provided oxygen support in the waiting area while authorities try and find a room inside. Hospitals in Maharashtra's Pune are fast running out of beds and critical care support with a rapid surge in coronavirus infections. Reportedly, by Tuesday morning, hospitals in the Pune Municipal Corporation area did not have a single vacant ICU bed with ventilator support.

According to NDTV, the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pune's Pimpri had zero beds free out of a total of 400 beds (which include 55 ICU beds). Patients complaining of breathlessness are given oxygen support in a makeshift triage (waiting area), the report stated. It also said that seven oxygen beds have been set up in the triage.

Dr. Kaustubh Kahane—an Assistant Professor at YCM Hospital—told NDTV, "Patients who feel breathless are immediately put on oxygen support in the triage...Until we can find them a bed." He said the hospital admits patients based on the severity of their illness adding, "If a patient needs oxygen support and no bed is available, then we ensure they don't suffer...We immediately ensure oxygen support."

According to NDTV, only 79 ventilators are available across Pune. The Pune Municipal Corporation area did not have a single vacant ICU bed with ventilator support by Tuesday morning, The Indian Express reported. Only 18 out of 170 such ICUs were available in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. In some rural and cantonment areas, ICUs were reportedly available, but they were filling up fast.

On Monday, the Pune district reported 8,075 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases past the 5.8 lakh mark. 55 deaths were also reported on Monday, taking the death toll in Pune to 10,282. In Pimpri Chinchwad alone, 2,152 new cases took the total caseload past 1.53 lakh. Pune is one of the worst-hit districts in India with over 81,000 active cases.

