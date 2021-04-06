-
Man masturbates in autorickshaw at woman taking son to hospitalLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 04:57 pm
A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Pune district, Maharashtra for allegedly masturbating in an autorickshaw while staring at a woman co-passenger.
The shocking incident took place in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of the district on Saturday morning.
The accused, identified as one Soheb Qureshi, was later taken into police custody.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Incident happened when woman was taking her son to hospital
The incident happened when the woman was taking her son to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for medical treatment.
After arriving at the hospital, the woman narrated her ordeal to the cops deployed there, a police official told The Times of India, adding that Qureshi was taken into custody with the help of some locals.
Quote
Woman immediately alerted the policemen, cop says
"After getting down from the autorickshaw, the woman immediately alerted the policemen at the police chowkey on the premises of the hospital. The suspect Soheb Qureshi was taken into custody with the help of locals (sic)," the police officer told the publication.
Similar incident
35-year-old was held in Ghaziabad for masturbating at woman
The incident has come just days after a 35-year-old man allegedly masturbated at a 40-year-old woman at the MMG district hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
The woman was standing in a queue at the hospital to get some medicines when the accused, identified as one Arshad, stood behind her and began masturbating.
He was later handed over to the police and charged for molestation.
Similar incident
A similar case was reported in Gujarat in January
In January, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for allegedly flashing in front of a 21-year-old law student on the pretext of asking her about an address.
Chirag Bhati, the accused, had "told the cops...that he hadn't had sex for the past three months as his wife was pregnant, and that is why he had committed the offense," an official had said.