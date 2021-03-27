The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended a school teacher for allegedly drinking in class before his students whom he also allegedly used to abuse. The action against him was taken after a video of his misbehavior recently went viral. Further, one of his students alleged that the teacher forced him to strip as "punishment." Here are more details on this.

K Koteswara Rao, who worked at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Krishnapuram in Palaka Mandal of the Krishna district, allegedly used to come to the school drunk. He also consumed alcohol in the presence of his students at school premises. His misdeeds invited wider attention and sharp criticism after a video of him surfaced on various social media platforms.

The video showed Rao eating food in the school staff room while a liquor bottle was kept next to him on a table. In the clip, he was seen apparently abusing a parent after she questioned him. He dared the parent to film him and even said he would undress before her. The woman was also seen encouraging students to speak out against Rao.

According to reports, the students said that Rao used to keep bottles of alcohol in the washroom or the almirah and regularly drank from them. He became vulgar and behaved in an objectionable manner after getting drunk, one of the pupils said. Meanwhile, parents of the school's students said they had been upset over Rao's behavior for some time now.

