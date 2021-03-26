A fast-track court in Haryana's Faridabad awarded life imprisonment to two convicts - Touseef and Rehaan - in the sensational murder case of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar. The court had on Wednesday convicted the two on charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and homicide. The incident took place in October last year. Here are more details on this.

Details Court ordered compensation of Rs. 20,000

Both the convicts have been found guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302, 366, 506, 120-B and 34. The court has also ordered a compensation of Rs. 20,000 to Tomar's family, which will be collected from the convicts. During the conviction on Wednesday, the Faridabad court had acquitted the third accused Azharuddin, who allegedly supplied the illegal gun used for the crime.

Incident Tomar was shot dead outside her college last year

Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh, Haryana, on October 26, 2020, while she was returning home. The incident, which was caught on camera, had led to a huge uproar among public as well as political circles. CCTV footage showed that the accused initially tried to abduct her in his vehicle but shot her when she resisted.

Probe 700-page chargesheet was filed on November 6

Following the horrific incident, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by the Haryana Police to probe the case. In fact, a 700-page chargesheet was filed before the court within 11 days. The case was fast-tracked in November to ensure that it is heard by the court on a day-to-day basis.

Other details Touseef allegedly wanted to marry the victim