The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash an FIR against Priyanka Singh, the sister of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Singh stands accused of abetting Rajput's suicide in a case filed in Mumbai by Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating the actor. Singh had challenged a Bombay High Court order which had kept the FIR lodged against her pending. Here are more details.

Details Not inclined to hear matter: SC

A three-judge bench—comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian—dismissed Singh's appeal on Friday, saying that it was not inclined to hear the matter. Singh had filed an appeal challenging the Bombay HC order that kept alive the case filed against her by Chakraborty. The court had, however, quashed an FIR against Rajput's other sister, Meetu Singh.

Information CBI to take over probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now take over the investigation against Singh. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that all FIRs related to Rajput's death will be investigated by the CBI, a federal probing agency.

Allegations Rajput's sister allegedly faked prescription for him

Chakraborty had filed a case against Rajput's sisters based on texts between Singh and the actor on June 8, 2020—six days before he was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment. The chats indicated that the sisters had advised Rajput to take three medicines—Librium, Mexito, and Lonazep—which cannot be purchased over the counter. The sisters were accused of forgery and violation of the NDPS Act.

Information In February, Bombay HC had allowed probe to continue

On February 15, the Bombay HC had allowed the investigation into the case against Singh to continue. The court had noted, "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment in the investigation against her."

Defense Case 'based on media reports,' Singh said