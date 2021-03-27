Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 11:39 am

In case you are planning to visit your bank in the coming week, you may have to reschedule it as banks across the country will remain closed for seven days between March 27 and April 4. Both private and public banks across India will shut services on account of public holidays and the end of the current Financial Year. Here's more on this.

Details Banks shut on Monday due to Holi

March 27: Banks are closed today as it is the last Saturday of the month. March 28: Sunday. March 29: Banking services will be shut on Monday due to the festival of Holi. March 30: On Tuesday, banks will reportedly remain closed in Patna. However, all other branches are expected to be operational. March 31: Bank holiday due to the end of Financial Year.

Details Banks also closed on April 1, 2, and 4

April 1: Thursday will mark the first day of the new Financial Year. Hence, banks will be shut to close yearly accounts. April 2: Public holiday on account of Good Friday. April 4: Sunday. Banks across the country are expected to be operational on Saturday, April 3. Notably, dates of some bank holidays may vary from one state to another.

Other services ATMs, mobile banking services will remain operational