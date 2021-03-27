-
Redmi K40 series crosses one million sales milestone in ChinaLast updated on Mar 27, 2021, 01:17 am

Redmi has managed to sell over one million units of the K40 series in China in just 23 days, an official Weibo post has confirmed. The line-up includes the K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+ models.
To recall, the vanilla K40 and K40 Pro had gone on sale earlier than the top-end variant and sold over three lakh units in just five minutes.
Design and display
The phones flaunt a 120Hz, E4 AMOLED display
Redmi K40 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a triple camera setup.
The smartphones bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.
They also come with MEMC technology for content enhancement.
Cameras
The handsets pack a 20MP selfie camera
The Redmi K40 houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
The K40 Pro and Pro+ offer a similar camera module but with a 64MP (f/1.9) and 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, respectively.
For selfies, they sport a 20MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.
Internals
The Pro models draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
The Redmi K40 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, whereas the Pro and Pro+ models are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor.
They come loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based MIUI 12. The trio packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The handsets also offer support for the latest connectivity options.
Pocket-pinch
Redmi K40 series: Pricing
Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs. 22,200) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,699 (Rs. 29,950) for the 12GB/256GB variant.
The K40 Pro costs CNY 2,799 (Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB/128GB option and goes up to CNY 3,299 (Rs. 36,600) for the 8GB/256GB version.
The solo 12GB/256GB variant of the K40 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,699 (Rs. 41,000).