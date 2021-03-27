Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 01:17 am

Redmi has managed to sell over one million units of the K40 series in China in just 23 days, an official Weibo post has confirmed. The line-up includes the K40, K40 Pro, and K40 Pro+ models. To recall, the vanilla K40 and K40 Pro had gone on sale earlier than the top-end variant and sold over three lakh units in just five minutes.

Design and display The phones flaunt a 120Hz, E4 AMOLED display

Redmi K40 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a triple camera setup. The smartphones bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. They also come with MEMC technology for content enhancement.

Cameras The handsets pack a 20MP selfie camera

The Redmi K40 houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The K40 Pro and Pro+ offer a similar camera module but with a 64MP (f/1.9) and 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, respectively. For selfies, they sport a 20MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals The Pro models draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Redmi K40 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, whereas the Pro and Pro+ models are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor. They come loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based MIUI 12. The trio packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The handsets also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch Redmi K40 series: Pricing