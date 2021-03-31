-
Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 12.1 million with 53K+ new casesLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 01:42 am
-
India on Tuesday reported more than 53,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to nearly 12.1 million cases.
Meanwhile, more than 350 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,62,520.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,20,95,855 COVID-19 cases, 1,62,114 deaths
-
Till Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,20,95,855 COVID-19 cases, including 1,62,114 deaths, 5,40,720 active cases, and 1,13,93,021 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,21,48,503 cases and 1,62,520 deaths till Tuesday night. Over 11.43 million have recovered.
6,24,08,333 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Tuesday and a total of 12,94,979 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday
-
Maharashtra: 27,73,436 total cases, 54,422 deaths, 23,77,127 recoveries.
Kerala: 11,21,931 total cases, 4,606 deaths, 10,92,365 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,92,779 total cases, 12,541 deaths, 9,54,678 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 9,00,805 total cases, 7,213 deaths, 8,86,978 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,84,094 total cases, 12,700 deaths, 8,56,548 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,60,611 total cases, 11,016 deaths, 6,42,166 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,15,996 total cases, 8,800 deaths, 5,98,001 recoveries.
-
Key updates
28K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 2.9K fresh infections
-
27,918 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,29,876 tests on Tuesday. At 21.5%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate.
Punjab reported 2,210 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,36,790. 6,813 patients have died in Punjab while 2,06,246 have recovered.
Karnataka reported 2,975 new cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.8% with 1,06,917 tests conducted on Tuesday.
-
Information
2.2K new cases in Gujarat; MP reports 2.1K fresh infections
-
Gujarat reported 2,220 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,05,338, which includes 4,510 deaths and 2,88,565 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported 2,173 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 2,93,179, which includes 3,977 deaths and 2,73,168 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 1.9K more cases; 1.4K fresh infections in Chhattisgarh
-
992 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.7% with 36,757 tests conducted on Tuesday.
Chhattisgarh reported a spike of 3,108 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,44,624. 4,131 patients have died in the state while 3,18,436 have recovered.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh reported 2,389, 2,342, 993, and 918 new cases respectively.