As Mumbai sees a surge in coronavirus infections, the city's civic body has decided to impose a slew of measures for effective management of the outbreak. Under the new measures, COVID-19 "war rooms" will be re-activated, and 80% of the total hospital beds and 100% of ICU beds in private hospitals will be reserved for these war rooms. Here are more details.

Allotment No bed will be allotted directly by hospitals: BMC

In a circular, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner IS Chahal said COVID-19 war rooms will be activated at all 24 administrative wards in Mumbai. "No bed will be allotted directly to anyone by hospitals. All allotment of hospital beds shall be through 24 Ward War Rooms only and therefore no one should try to procure positive COVID report directly from testing labs," he said.

Quote 'Urgently discharge asymptomatic patients from COVID hospitals'

"No asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient without any co-morbidities be allotted COVID bed in any public/private hospital to ensure prompt availability of beds to the needy. Urgently discharge any asymptomatic COVID positive patients admitted to any COVID hospital to vacate the beds," Chahal said.

Reservation 2,269 COVID private hospital beds to be added

The order stated that 80% of total beds and 100% of ICU beds in private hospitals will be reserved for allotment through war rooms for COVID-19 patients. "No direct admissions on these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals," it said. In addition to 3,000 vacant beds in Mumbai, the BMC will immediately add 2,269 COVID-19 beds (including 360 ICU beds) to private hospitals.

Other details 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections to be procured

Further, Chahal also directed hospitals to charge patients as per the rates notified by the state government. All bills will be audited by municipal auditors, he said. The civic body has also decided to procure 1.5 lakh injections of the drug Remdesivir (used for treating COVID-19 patients) among other equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals.

Outbreak Mumbai reported record single-day spike on Sunday

On Monday, Mumbai had reported a whopping 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fresh deaths, a day after reporting a record single-day spike of 6,933 infections and eight fatalities. Overall, Mumbai has reported 3,98,724 infections and 11,653 deaths. Maharashtra, the state home to Mumbai, has reported 27,45,518 total cases, out of which, 54,283 people have died and 23,53,307 have recovered.

