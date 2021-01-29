MG Motor, in partnership with Zoomcar and Orix, has launched subscription plans for the ZS EV. Initially, these plans will be available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Customers can choose from tenures of 12, 18, 24, 36 months and the installment will be calculated accordingly. In Mumbai, the ZS EV costs Rs. 49,999/month for a tenure of 36 months.

Exteriors Here's recalling the MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV has an attractive design with a sloping roofline, a chrome garnished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver skid plates. For lighting, it houses sleek smoked headlamps, LED DRLs, and rear fog lamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch windmill-inspired alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The MG ZS EV draws power from a synchronous electric motor, which is backed by a 44.5kWh battery pack. The motor produces 141hp of power and 353Nm of peak torque. The SUV has a range of 340km/charge and can reach a top-speed of 140km/h.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The MG ZS EV offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, power windows, a leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. The car also packs six speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity and other connectivity options. For safety, it has six airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information How much does it cost?