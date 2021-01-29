Ahead of its launch in India, two units of the Ferrari Roma have made their way to our shores. While the first one is finished in British Racing Green color, the latter sports Silver paintwork. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a sporty design and a luxurious cabin. It draws power from a 3.9-liter V8 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Ferrari Roma: At a glance

Ferrari Roma has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a body-colored grille, a wide air dam, and sleek full-LED adaptive headlamps with horizontal LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Slim taillights, quad exhaust tips, and a spoiler grace the rear section. The car has a length of 4,656mm and a wheelbase of 2,670mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ferrari Roma has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, heated front seats, parking sensors, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a blind-spot monitor, and vehicle stability control system.

Engine Power and performance

In India, the Ferrari Roma will be powered by a BS6-compliant 3.9-liter V8 petrol engine that generates 611hp of maximum power at 5,750-7,500rpm and 760Nm of peak torque at 3,000-5,750rpm. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car will sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and shall clock a top-speed of more than 320km/h.

Information What about the pricing?