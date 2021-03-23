Last updated on

Mar 23, 2021

India on Monday reported more than 40,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.68 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 190 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,60,219. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,16,46,081 COVID-19 cases, 1,59,967 deaths

Till Monday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,16,46,081 COVID-19 cases, including 1,59,967 deaths, 3,34,646 active cases, and 1,11,51,468 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,16,86,346 cases and 1,60,219 deaths till Monday night. Over 11.17 million have recovered. 4,72,07,134 people were vaccinated in India till 7 pm on Monday and a total of 19,65,635 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 25,04,327 total cases, 53,457 deaths, 22,34,330 recoveries. Kerala: 11,05,467 total cases, 4,507 deaths, 10,76,571 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,71,647 total cases, 12,444 deaths, 9,44,917 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,94,044 total cases, 7,191 deaths, 8,84,471 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,68,367 total cases, 12,609 deaths, 8,47,139 recoveries. Delhi: 6,48,872 total cases, 10,963 deaths, 6,33,975 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,08,076 total cases, 8,760 deaths, 5,95,920 recoveries.

Key updates 24K new cases in Maharashtra; Karnataka reports 1.7K fresh infections

24,645 more people tested positive in Maharashtra with 1,05,830 tests on Monday. At 23.2%, the state continued to record a high daily positivity rate. Karnataka reported 1,445 new cases. Gujarat reported 1,640 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,88,649, which includes 4,454 deaths and 2,76,348 recoveries. 1,348 new cases took Madhya Pradesh's tally to 2,77,075, which includes 3,908 deaths and 2,64,575 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 888 more cases; 2.6K fresh infections in Punjab