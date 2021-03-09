Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 11:41 am

The Nashik district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown along with several restrictions starting today keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases there. 675 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nashik on Monday, taking the district's tally to 1,26,570. The decision was taken after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation. Here are more details on this.

Details No wedding functions after March 15

According to a report in News18, the district administration said that no wedding functions will be allowed to take place after March 15. However, wedding functions that had already been given permission will be allowed until that date. Furthermore, all the shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential activities, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Rules Restaurants will be shut by 9 pm

Restaurants will be shut by 9 pm. However, home delivery service will be available until 11 pm. Schools, colleges, coaching classes will be closed in Nashik city, Malegaon, and some other rural areas where the rate of transmission is high. Places of worship will be open from 7 am to 7 pm and closed during weekends. Scheduled exams like UPSC will be held.

Data COVID-19 has infected 1,26,570 in Nashik

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik rose by 675 to reach 1,26,570 on Monday. Six people succumbed to the fatal disease and the death toll now stands at 2,140. 389 patients also recovered during the day.

Thane Thane imposes lockdown at COVID-19 hotspots

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has also imposed a lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots starting Tuesday until March 31. Sixteen areas have thus far been identified as hotspots there. However, all activities as per relaxations given under "Mission Begin Again" by Maharashtra government will be allowed in areas outside hotspots. Maharashtra on Monday logged 8,744 new infections after witnessing over 11,000 cases on Sunday.

Situation COVID-19 infects over 1.12 crore in India