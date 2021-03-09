-
Weekend lockdown imposed in Nashik as COVID-19 cases riseLast updated on Mar 09, 2021, 11:41 am
-
The Nashik district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown along with several restrictions starting today keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases there.
675 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nashik on Monday, taking the district's tally to 1,26,570.
The decision was taken after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
No wedding functions after March 15
-
According to a report in News18, the district administration said that no wedding functions will be allowed to take place after March 15.
However, wedding functions that had already been given permission will be allowed until that date.
Furthermore, all the shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential activities, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am.
-
Rules
Restaurants will be shut by 9 pm
-
Restaurants will be shut by 9 pm. However, home delivery service will be available until 11 pm.
Schools, colleges, coaching classes will be closed in Nashik city, Malegaon, and some other rural areas where the rate of transmission is high.
Places of worship will be open from 7 am to 7 pm and closed during weekends.
Scheduled exams like UPSC will be held.
-
Data
COVID-19 has infected 1,26,570 in Nashik
-
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik rose by 675 to reach 1,26,570 on Monday. Six people succumbed to the fatal disease and the death toll now stands at 2,140. 389 patients also recovered during the day.
-
Thane
Thane imposes lockdown at COVID-19 hotspots
-
Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation has also imposed a lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots starting Tuesday until March 31.
Sixteen areas have thus far been identified as hotspots there.
However, all activities as per relaxations given under "Mission Begin Again" by Maharashtra government will be allowed in areas outside hotspots.
Maharashtra on Monday logged 8,744 new infections after witnessing over 11,000 cases on Sunday.
-
Situation
COVID-19 infects over 1.12 crore in India
-
Maharashtra is among the few states alongside Kerala and Punjab that have been reporting a spike in daily COVID-19 cases for the past couple of weeks.
The worrying trend comes as there are growing fears over mutated strains of the coronavirus and increasing laxity among people in adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
The disease has sickened over 1.12 crore and killed 1.57 lakh in India.