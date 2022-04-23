Politics

PK's Congress entry almost confirmed; final decision by Sonia Gandhi

PK's Congress entry almost confirmed; final decision by Sonia Gandhi

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 23, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

A Congress panel, formed by the party chief, went through Kishor's proposals in detail and submitted its report on Friday.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will soon reportedly take the final call on poll strategist Prashant Kishor's entry into the grand old party. This came as a Congress panel, formed by the party chief, went through Kishor's proposals to revive Congress in detail and submitted its report on Friday. Now, Gandhi will decide on Kishor's role in the party, a Congress leader said. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kishor reportedly has been in talks with the Gandhis since last year to join Congress.

However, his efforts to join the party didn't materialize earlier.

In the last few days, Kishor has been in news again after he held a series of deliberations with top Congress leaders.

Kishor has reportedly presented 600 slides to Congress leadership with a multi-point strategy to rejuvenate the party.

Details Congress team found Kishor's suggestions practical, useful: Report

An eight-member Congress panel formed by Gandhi found most of the suggestions made by Kishor practical and useful, Times Now reported quoting sources. The committee comprised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others The panel also sought a strict overview of the proposed changes to ensure Congress's future, ideological commitment, and workers are kept intact, sources added.

PK Panel wants Kishor to dissociate from all other political parties

Sources also reportedly said Kishor's entry to Congress is nearly certain. While it has been almost decided that he would play a key role in the party, the contours of that role are yet to be drawn up, they added. Meanwhile, the Congress panel suggested that he must dissociate from all other political parties and devote himself entirely to the Congress.

Suggestions What did Kishor suggest to revive Congress?

As per India Today, in his presentation to Congress, Kishor suggested a non-Gandhi president for the party. However, he suggested the Gandhis hold the UPA chairperson, parliamentary board chief, and general secretary coordination positions. Kishor also suggested the party must resolve its alliance issues and focus on the East-South belt sending 200 MPs to the Lok Sabha and outside the BJP's sphere of influence.

PK's presentation Address the baggage of nepotism and corruption: Kishor

In his presentation, Kishor also suggested Congress must return to its previous ideals, resume working as a democratic organization, and destroy the sense of entitlement and sycophancy, reported India Today. He also said the baggage of nepotism and corruption must be addressed. Mobilization of grassroots workers and leaders also found a priority in his presentation. He suggested a complete overhaul of Congress's communication system.

Congress Senior Congress leaders have different views on Kishor's entry

Notably, senior party leaders hold different views about Kishor and his role in the party. Congress leader Digvijay Singh is very skeptical about Kishor and has reservations about giving him room to make changes in the party. However, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot openly praised Kishor, saying that he is a "brand." Veerappa Moily has termed those opposing Kishor's entry as "anti-reformers."