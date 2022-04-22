Politics

Is Prashant Kishor looking to get top post in Congress?

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 22, 2022, 04:00 pm 3 min read

Prashant Kishor reportedly expressed his wish to meet non-NDA CMs before accepting Congress's offer to join the party.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is likely to organize one final meeting with well-known poll strategist Prashant Kishor and persuade him to join the party with an "attractive offer," India Today reported. While Kishor is yet to divulge his plans to join Congress, he reportedly sought a "free hand" in the party to boost its pace ahead of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kishor was recently approached by Congress and invited to join the party rather than being only a consultant.

His negotiations with the Gandhis stalled last year when Mamata Banerjee won the West Bengal Assembly elections—in which Kishor played a significant role.

Now, he seeks to resurrect Congress through drastic organizational reforms, as opposed to Sonia Gandhi's adjustments so as not to anger party members.

Prashant Kishor Is Kishor seeking bigger role in Congress before elections?

Prashant Kishor has apparently sought a free hand in Congress, which sparked a flurry of conjecture among the party cadres. Analysts told India Today his direct access to the high command is purely functional as he intends to boost the party than replace individuals. Earlier, Kishor's proximity with the Gandhis annoyed many Congress leaders. But they can now rest easy knowing his actual intentions.

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi will have the last say on Kishor's role

Some Congress insiders have also denied reports that claimed Kishor sought to be the party's vice-president. In fact, there has been much speculation regarding Kishor's probable position and status in the great old party. Such choices, however, have been reportedly left to Sonia Gandhi's discretion. Also, Kishor is yet to make his wants known because he does not appear to be in a rush.

Information Kishor enjoys good rapport with Gandhis

The idea of Kishor's admission into Congress at this vital time was conceived because the Gandhis had known him for over seven years. He is said to have had several personal meetings with them, strengthening the bond between them.

Leadership Senior congress leaders unanimous on Kishor's joining

Kishor has already met with the Congress high command several times and held deliberations with prominent leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, and Kamal Nath, among others. The major aim of the meetings was to reform the organization and prepare the party for the elections. Surprisingly, senior party leaders have unanimously requested Kishor to join the Congress.

Details Kishor's wish to meet non-NDA chief ministers

As per India Today, before deciding on joining Congress, Kishor may approach non-NDA chief ministers to use their influence in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kishor enjoys cordial ties with several CMs, including Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Uddhav Thackeray, and K Chandrashekar Rao. Notably, their backing in the election might be critical as they control over 100 Lok Sabha seats.

Previous developments Detailed roadmap for 2024 elections

In earlier meetings, Kishor suggested that the Congress fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha, ANI reported. He had reportedly recommended Congress to form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra—to which Rahul Gandhi agreed. Kishor presented his plan for Mission 2024 in a meeting last Saturday, attended by Congress leaders Ambika Soni, AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala.

Information Similar initiative by Congress in the past

When Rahul Gandhi became the All India Congress Committee's General Secretary in 2006, he roped in the Foundation for Advanced Management of Elections (FAME). The move was aimed at boosting intra-party democracy in the Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India. Despite Gandhi's backing, however, FAME was unable to establish a rapport with Congress since it wasn't regarded as part of the party.