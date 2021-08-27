Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Gandhi again

Amid an ongoing power tussle in ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel met Rahul Gandhi for the second time this week

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence on Friday for the second time this week. Baghel arrived in Delhi from Raipur and reached Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence around 4:00 pm for the meeting, which was also attended by the Chhattisgarh All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge, PL Punia.

Details

Baghel had met Gandhi earlier on Tuesday this week

TS Singh Deo and Baghel also met KC Venugopal on Wednesday

This is Baghel's second meeting with Gandhi this week, as the two had met earlier on Tuesday. Gandhi had also separately met Chhattisgarh's Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Tuesday. Both Baghel and Deo had also met AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal on Wednesday, amid talks of a leadership change sought by Deo following differences between the two state leaders.

Chhattisgarh Congress

Here is the reason behind rift in Chhattisgarh Congress

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 Assembly polls. Meanwhile, several legislators, including a host of ministers in Chhattisgarh, camping in the national capital since Thursday, put up a show of strength in support of Baghel.

Information

Ministers and MLAs met Punia, showed support for Baghel

Notably, the ministers and MLAs also met Punia at his residence and are learned to have put their weight behind Baghel, saying the state government is providing good governance under the incumbent chief minister.

Deo to resign?

Deo may resign from Cabinet if high-command doesn't agree

Meanwhile, Deo had earlier said that he would accept whatever decision the leadership takes. However, he may not continue as a minister in the Baghel Cabinet if the status quo prevails and may resign from the party altogether, The Indian Express reported, citing sources. He has reportedly set a deadline of two months to resolve the issue.